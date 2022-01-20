Liberty County marriage licenses for December 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of December 2021:
- Curtis Jean Clark and Tolaundria Vernel Williams
- Allen Kole Sowell and Haleigh Erin Deville
- Thomas Anthony Duffey and Briana Ngoc Duong
- Bill Bruce Billings Jr. and Irma Yesenia Negron-Cortes
- Ashleigh Dyanne Canales and Michael Gradie Norman
- Triston Grant Baughman and Meg Alison O’Neal
- Stephen Wallace Nash and Amy Beth Adams
- Deborah Lynn-Ann Thorp and David Ryan McNair
- Chase Wayne Long and Terra Sherie Smith
- Charles Ray Marshall and Catalina Rodriguez De Gomez
- Lucio Alfredo Vazquez and Jacqueline Garcia
- Blake Wacey Chesson and Bailey Marie Fregia
- Kailub Paul Feazell and Brooke Nicole Taylor
- Stephanie Nicole LeNormand and Shawn Lewis Gaston
- Fred Jose Armando Pagan and Nashua Cristal Colon Oliveras
- Michael Allen Romine and Paula Sue Harris
- Brooklynn Michelle Bay and Robert Wesley Petroski
- Justin Lynn Shrader and Linda Illiana Villafuerte
- Tyler Keith Burch and Brittney Zulema Alonso
- Tobias Eric Sanchez and Collazo Susana Rodriguez
- James Henry Sharpe and Kandice Michelle Parker
- Jorge Arturo Vazquez and Crystal Eve Jimenez
- Adrian Hipolito Aguilar and Adriana Adamaris Acosta Ramirez
- Ricardo Elenilson Bonilla Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Negron Flores
- Kesler Alexander Diaz Bonilla and Kimberly Espinoza
- Triston Kel Lafrance and Madison Paige Obrien
- Cody Garrett Waller and Laci Montana Page
- Raven Cheyenne Eaton and Daniel Alden Lux
- Phillip Blake Wilborn and Heather Marie Galloway
- Jerry Lee Stover and Pamela Louise Green-Mansios
- Michael Robert Kadlecek and Lisann Groppler
- Heron Chapa and Lydia Lee Cobia
- Kenneth Frances Samson and Elizabeth Nuncio Winkler
- Armando Ruiz Hernandez and Tiffaney Michelle Alvarez
- Ian Patrick Culton and Kelli Nicole Hicks
- Eduardo Contreras and Anna Lucy Salgado
- Daniel Vicente Escobar and Judith Esther Rodriguez Cover
- Devin Glenn Black and Rebecca Anne Cain
- Coty Wayne Tippit and Megan Dolores Hamilton
- Robert A. Covey and Rachel Elizabeth Robb
- Carlos Sanchez Maldonado and Maclovia Chavira
- Dwight Richard Hardin and Bessie Nell Sewell
- Cody Earl Plummer and Lonny Elizabeth Foreman
- Roman Colin Duran and Jessica Duran
- Christopher Raul Benavidez and Crystal Jade Lamb
- Carmen Raquel Hill and Brett Alan Lenox
- Jonathan Lawrence Barron and Veronica Sue Dedear
- Joel Mercedes Davila and Michelle Joann Kindel
- Herbert Evan Anderson and Ashlee Nicole Groaning
- Troy Dale Beasley and Deana Merle Wells
- Otoniel Andonys Ramos Carrasco and Wesly Yelitza Garcia Cruz
- Wil Lee Arthur Taylor and Justin Clyde Thomas Salyer
- Jordan Ryan Porter and Balarie Rose Padilla
- Jeremiah Dewitt Thompson and Evelyn Nicole Marcantel
- Joe Lynn Kent and Alondra Gail Williams
- Tonya Roxanne Fernandez and Fernando Jesus Duarte
- Robert Wayne Grace and Felicia Howard Pavlich
- James Allen Britt Sr. and Amanda Jean Bunfill
- Tijuana Tranize Carroll and Lajace Tremayne Eleby
- Christina Lynn Sanders and Raymond Keith Dickerson
- Craig Andrew Hutchins and Meagan Danielle Dutton