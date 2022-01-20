Liberty County marriage licenses for December 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of December 2021:

Curtis Jean Clark and Tolaundria Vernel Williams

Allen Kole Sowell and Haleigh Erin Deville

Thomas Anthony Duffey and Briana Ngoc Duong

Bill Bruce Billings Jr. and Irma Yesenia Negron-Cortes

Ashleigh Dyanne Canales and Michael Gradie Norman

Triston Grant Baughman and Meg Alison O’Neal

Stephen Wallace Nash and Amy Beth Adams

Deborah Lynn-Ann Thorp and David Ryan McNair

Chase Wayne Long and Terra Sherie Smith

Charles Ray Marshall and Catalina Rodriguez De Gomez

Lucio Alfredo Vazquez and Jacqueline Garcia

Blake Wacey Chesson and Bailey Marie Fregia

Kailub Paul Feazell and Brooke Nicole Taylor

Stephanie Nicole LeNormand and Shawn Lewis Gaston

Fred Jose Armando Pagan and Nashua Cristal Colon Oliveras

Michael Allen Romine and Paula Sue Harris

Brooklynn Michelle Bay and Robert Wesley Petroski

Justin Lynn Shrader and Linda Illiana Villafuerte

Tyler Keith Burch and Brittney Zulema Alonso

Tobias Eric Sanchez and Collazo Susana Rodriguez

James Henry Sharpe and Kandice Michelle Parker

Jorge Arturo Vazquez and Crystal Eve Jimenez

Adrian Hipolito Aguilar and Adriana Adamaris Acosta Ramirez

Ricardo Elenilson Bonilla Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Negron Flores

Kesler Alexander Diaz Bonilla and Kimberly Espinoza

Triston Kel Lafrance and Madison Paige Obrien

Cody Garrett Waller and Laci Montana Page

Raven Cheyenne Eaton and Daniel Alden Lux

Phillip Blake Wilborn and Heather Marie Galloway

Jerry Lee Stover and Pamela Louise Green-Mansios

Michael Robert Kadlecek and Lisann Groppler

Heron Chapa and Lydia Lee Cobia

Kenneth Frances Samson and Elizabeth Nuncio Winkler

Armando Ruiz Hernandez and Tiffaney Michelle Alvarez

Ian Patrick Culton and Kelli Nicole Hicks

Eduardo Contreras and Anna Lucy Salgado

Daniel Vicente Escobar and Judith Esther Rodriguez Cover

Devin Glenn Black and Rebecca Anne Cain

Coty Wayne Tippit and Megan Dolores Hamilton

Robert A. Covey and Rachel Elizabeth Robb

Carlos Sanchez Maldonado and Maclovia Chavira

Dwight Richard Hardin and Bessie Nell Sewell

Cody Earl Plummer and Lonny Elizabeth Foreman

Roman Colin Duran and Jessica Duran

Christopher Raul Benavidez and Crystal Jade Lamb

Carmen Raquel Hill and Brett Alan Lenox

Jonathan Lawrence Barron and Veronica Sue Dedear

Joel Mercedes Davila and Michelle Joann Kindel

Herbert Evan Anderson and Ashlee Nicole Groaning

Troy Dale Beasley and Deana Merle Wells

Otoniel Andonys Ramos Carrasco and Wesly Yelitza Garcia Cruz

Wil Lee Arthur Taylor and Justin Clyde Thomas Salyer

Jordan Ryan Porter and Balarie Rose Padilla

Jeremiah Dewitt Thompson and Evelyn Nicole Marcantel

Joe Lynn Kent and Alondra Gail Williams

Tonya Roxanne Fernandez and Fernando Jesus Duarte

Robert Wayne Grace and Felicia Howard Pavlich

James Allen Britt Sr. and Amanda Jean Bunfill

Tijuana Tranize Carroll and Lajace Tremayne Eleby

Christina Lynn Sanders and Raymond Keith Dickerson

Craig Andrew Hutchins and Meagan Danielle Dutton

