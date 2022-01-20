Liberty County marriage licenses for December 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of December 2021:

  • Curtis Jean Clark and Tolaundria Vernel Williams
  • Allen Kole Sowell and Haleigh Erin Deville
  • Thomas Anthony Duffey and Briana Ngoc Duong
  • Bill Bruce Billings Jr. and Irma Yesenia Negron-Cortes
  • Ashleigh Dyanne Canales and Michael Gradie Norman
  • Triston Grant Baughman and Meg Alison O’Neal
  • Stephen Wallace Nash and Amy Beth Adams
  • Deborah Lynn-Ann Thorp and David Ryan McNair

  • Chase Wayne Long and Terra Sherie Smith
  • Charles Ray Marshall and Catalina Rodriguez De Gomez
  • Lucio Alfredo Vazquez and Jacqueline Garcia
  • Blake Wacey Chesson and Bailey Marie Fregia
  • Kailub Paul Feazell and Brooke Nicole Taylor
  • Stephanie Nicole LeNormand and Shawn Lewis Gaston
  • Fred Jose Armando Pagan and Nashua Cristal Colon Oliveras
  • Michael Allen Romine and Paula Sue Harris

  • Brooklynn Michelle Bay and Robert Wesley Petroski
  • Justin Lynn Shrader and Linda Illiana Villafuerte
  • Tyler Keith Burch and Brittney Zulema Alonso
  • Tobias Eric Sanchez and Collazo Susana Rodriguez
  • James Henry Sharpe and Kandice Michelle Parker
  • Jorge Arturo Vazquez and Crystal Eve Jimenez
  • Adrian Hipolito Aguilar and Adriana Adamaris Acosta Ramirez
  • Ricardo Elenilson Bonilla Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Negron Flores

  • Kesler Alexander Diaz Bonilla and Kimberly Espinoza
  • Triston Kel Lafrance and Madison Paige Obrien
  • Cody Garrett Waller and Laci Montana Page
  • Raven Cheyenne Eaton and Daniel Alden Lux
  • Phillip Blake Wilborn and Heather Marie Galloway
  • Jerry Lee Stover and Pamela Louise Green-Mansios
  • Michael Robert Kadlecek and Lisann Groppler
  • Heron Chapa and Lydia Lee Cobia

  • Kenneth Frances Samson and Elizabeth Nuncio Winkler
  • Armando Ruiz Hernandez and Tiffaney Michelle Alvarez
  • Ian Patrick Culton and Kelli Nicole Hicks
  • Eduardo Contreras and Anna Lucy Salgado
  • Daniel Vicente Escobar and Judith Esther Rodriguez Cover
  • Devin Glenn Black and Rebecca Anne Cain
  • Coty Wayne Tippit and Megan Dolores Hamilton
  • Robert A. Covey and Rachel Elizabeth Robb

  • Carlos Sanchez Maldonado and Maclovia Chavira
  • Dwight Richard Hardin and Bessie Nell Sewell
  • Cody Earl Plummer and Lonny Elizabeth Foreman
  • Roman Colin Duran and Jessica Duran
  • Christopher Raul Benavidez and Crystal Jade Lamb
  • Carmen Raquel Hill and Brett Alan Lenox
  • Jonathan Lawrence Barron and Veronica Sue Dedear
  • Joel Mercedes Davila and Michelle Joann Kindel
  • Herbert Evan Anderson and Ashlee Nicole Groaning
  • Troy Dale Beasley and Deana Merle Wells
  • Otoniel Andonys Ramos Carrasco and Wesly Yelitza Garcia Cruz
  • Wil Lee Arthur Taylor and Justin Clyde Thomas Salyer
  • Jordan Ryan Porter and Balarie Rose Padilla
  • Jeremiah Dewitt Thompson and Evelyn Nicole Marcantel
  • Joe Lynn Kent and Alondra Gail Williams
  • Tonya Roxanne Fernandez and Fernando Jesus Duarte

  • Robert Wayne Grace and Felicia Howard Pavlich
  • James Allen Britt Sr. and Amanda Jean Bunfill
  • Tijuana Tranize Carroll and Lajace Tremayne Eleby
  • Christina Lynn Sanders and Raymond Keith Dickerson
  • Craig Andrew Hutchins and Meagan Danielle Dutton

