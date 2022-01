The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2022:

Brewer, Robie Jay – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Brandl, Ardell Keith – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated

Bratton, Dustin James – Theft of Property

Eaglin, Stacy – Theft of Property

Jordan, Weldon Lynn – Driving While License Invalid

