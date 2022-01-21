Maria “Libby” Escobar, of Dayton, Texas, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She passed away in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born on January 7, 1944, in Edinburg, Texas, to the late Isidro and Maria Montemayor. She was the youngest of four children and the only girl.

Libby was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She had a deep unconditional love for her children and her family. Libby was a humble, kind, and patient woman. Although she was quiet, she offered great advice, a listening ear, and a sympathetic heart. She was insightful, with wise intuition, she had a kind smile and she did not pass judgment onto others.

Libby was very dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was an active member of Eastgate Church in Dayton. Libby loved being a part of church events and functions. She enjoyed reading her bible and listening to Christian music, some of her favorite Bible verses were Psalms 91 and Isaiah 54:17, she always prayed over her loved ones.

In her younger years, Libby pursued many interests, some of which included crocheting, knitting, and quilting alongside her beloved late sister-in-law Victoria Sosa. When her children were young, she would often sew cute outfits for them to wear. Libby liked to garden and enjoyed visiting plant nurseries to view all the beautiful flowers and enjoyed taking in the fragrance of the various florals. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and their pets. She enjoyed the annual tradition of making tamales with her daughters and granddaughters. Her family enjoyed listening to her reminisce of her days as a young girl traveling with her family to work in the cotton fields and strawberry fields of California and other states such as Colorado and the many adventures they had. Words cannot express how deeply missed she will be, she will forever be remembered as a virtuous woman by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Gracie Ortiz and husband Ivan, Heraclio Escobar, Marivel Carter and husband David, Alejandro Escobar and wife Brenda, Maria McDaniel and husband Patrick, Blanca Escobar Breaux, Jessica “Jessie” Escobar; her grandchildren Tarah Carmona, Jacqueline Ortiz and husband Victor Wheeler, Aimee Najeebe and husband Ramzi, Seleste Keener, Brodrick Keener, Danielle Keener, Victoria Escobar, Marissa Escobar, Lisetta Escobar, Alejandro Jr., Isaac McDaniel, Adrial McDaniel, Elexus Hill and Fiance Malcolm Wiltz, Felipe Breaux, Jacob Lott, Jada Grice and Rio Ebbers; her great-grandchildren Brooklyn Carmona, Madison Carmona, Tatianna Hernupont, Khilee Rideau, Derrick Rideau, Kyree Rideau, Lyric Keener, Kyrin Keener, Zaedin Keener, De’Anjalo Gallegos, Marcl David, Khalil Keener, Khilan Keener, Alayla Wiltz, Aiyana Wiltz, Layden Wiltz and ‘great-grandchildren to be” Baby Girl Najeebe, Baby Girl Keener and Baby Boy McDaniel. She also leaves behind her loving brother Richard Montemayor and wife Colleen, and a host of many other loving relatives and friends.

Libby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty-one years, Felipe Escobar Jr.; her brothers Gabino Montemayor and Rogelio Montemayor and her beloved furgrandson Jake.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jackie Ortiz, Isaac McDaniel, Adrial McDaniel, Felipe Breaux, Jada Grice, Victor Hernupont, Ramzi Najeebe, and Malcolm Wiltz.

A visitation will be held from 4pm until 8pm, on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Eastgate Church, 1707 CR 611, Dayton, Texas, with Pastor Rick Doran officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Maria’s family, please visit our floral store. https://www.tributeslides.com/embed/CFSIFRAM/xaa5430/11a11315240x60a0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

