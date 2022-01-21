Regena Lynn Lawrence, 45, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 1, 1976, in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Ray Lawrence and the late Rebecca Lynn Harvey Gary. Regena was raised by her mom and late stepfather, Raymond Earl Gary, Sr., whom she loved unconditionally. She graduated from Barbers Hill High School, the class of 1996, and received her associate’s in pre-law from Lee College in Baytown.

Regena worked as a paralegal for many years doing the work she enjoyed most. Later she was employed at Whataburger as a manager in Bridge City, Texas until her health started to decline. Regena was a proud Christian woman. She was dedicated to her faith and love in the Lord.

Regena was kindhearted, caring, passionate, and very outgoing. She was also stubborn and hardheaded to a fault. Regena was a jokester, she loved making others laugh and she had a laugh that everyone would always remember. She had a big heart, was always so lovable, and was loved by so many. Regena fought through many obstacles and challenges that life threw at her, still living life to its fullest.

Regena pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, listening to music, and drinking beer. She was passionate about cooking and was an amazing cook. Regena also enjoyed traveling with her soulmate Troy, who showed her so many of the places she wanted to see. Her favorite hobby of all was spending quality time with her son, family, and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Regena was preceded in death by her parents Rebecca and Raymond Earl Gary, Sr.; her maternal grandparents Thomas Wayne and Mary Helen Harvey; and most recently her sister Rachael Micheal Harvey. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Hunter Pentecost and fiancé Alexis Thompson of Dayton; her common-law husband and soulmate of more than four years Troy Davidson; her brother Raymond Earl Gary, Jr. and wife Robin of Cove; her bonus children Caitlyn Davidson and fiancé Rex Willingham of Fred, Troy Davidson, Jr. and wife Amanda of San Antonio, and Autumn Davidson and fiancé Jerad of Dayton; her lifelong friend Kenny Penland of Baytown; her father Ray Lawrence, Sr. of Orange; her aunt and second mom Doris Gates and husband Gary of Mont Belvieu; her numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Regena’s life will be held at 5pm, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Regena’s honor to Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535, to help offset any remaining cost on her funeral arrangements.

