Janet Fae Mushinski, 68, of Huffman, Texas, passed away January 18, 2022, in Huffman. Janet was born October 8, 1953, in Houston, Texas, to parents Matt Alfred Herriot, Sr. and Katherine Aline Baker Herriot.

Janet was a lifetime resident of Huffman. Janet was employed in the shipping industry as a claims agent. She previously attended First Baptist Church of Huffman. She enjoyed reading, ocean cruises and casinos. She had a genuine love for animals. Most importantly in her life was her grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Matt Alfred Herriot, Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Joey Mushinski and wife, Natasha; grandchildren, Marek Mushinski, Mason Mushinski, Myles Mushinski and Milly Mushinski; brothers and sisters, Diana Herriot Koon and husband Jack, Aleisah Herriot Prater and husband Arthur and John Herriot; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service for Janet will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton, Texas.

