Dayton Marines JROTC cadets bring home awards

The Dayton High School MCROTC drill team competed this past weekend in Pasadena and came away with more hardware as they continue their impressive competition season.

The cadets brought home first place in Male PT, second place in the Inspection category, their primary color guard team placed third, and their secondary color guard team also placed third.

The regional competition is next month and while the cadets are improving each week, there is still room for improvement and they are looking forward to reaching their goals of advancing beyond regionals.

