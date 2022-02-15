Leslie Marrion Arbaugh Jr.

Born December 8, 1942

Died February 10, 2022

Born in Los Angeles, California to Elsie Mae Hackler Arbaugh and Leslie Marrion Arbaugh. Moved to the Ozark Mountains as a child where he was raised by his grandparents, George and Rebecca Arbaugh in the town of Arbaugh, Arkansas where his grandma ran the post office.

Leslie was known by many as Butch, He was preceded in death by his parents. Butch left behind his beloved wife Carrol Arbaugh, two sons Les Arbaugh (daughter-in-law Cindy) and Brad Arbaugh, and five grandchildren Jennifer Arbaugh Bolls (grandson-in-law Chris), Skylar Arbaugh, Parker Arbaugh, Hunter Arbaugh, and Arthur Arbaugh. Two great grandchildren Hermoine Borgman and Hadley Borgman. His sister Tana Arbaugh Foster (Brother-in-law JD Foster) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Butch was multitalented and self-taught. He excelled in all that he chose to do. His greatest accomplishments were his 61 1/2 year marriage and two boys. He had a long career with Houston Stafford Electric in which he oversaw the Apartment Division as General Manager. Butch had diverse businesses throughout his lifetime. His entrepreneurial skills were unmatched and ranged from Electrical Businesses, Paint and Body Automobiles, Auto Sales Business, Computer Repair, Appliance Repair, Real Estate to name a few. He never needed a job, he created them. If you remember Carrol’s Trading Post on Little York Road, then you will undoubtedly remember how he and his wife worked tirelessly together.

Butch enjoyed the great outdoors, in his younger years you would find him at the dear lease in Southwest Texas. When he wasn’t at the dear lease he was at the race tracks. As time went on he and his wife built multiple cars from the ground up, together they also remodeled and flipped many houses.

He was truly a remarkable human and will be missed by many.

Come and Go Remembrance will be held February 19, 2022 between the hours of 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

22990 East Community Drive New Caney, TX 77357

Lunch will be provided.

