Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2022:

  • Chambers, Joshua Travis – Assault on a Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wood, Sammy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding
  • Baldwin, Laquincy Fitzgerald – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Young, Donald Louis – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Guerra-Gomez, Jose Antonio – Public Intoxication
  • May, Bryan Woodrow – Criminal Trespassing With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention
