Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2022:

Chambers, Joshua Travis – Assault on a Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wood, Sammy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding

Baldwin, Laquincy Fitzgerald – Driving While Intoxicated

Young, Donald Louis – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Guerra-Gomez, Jose Antonio – Public Intoxication

May, Bryan Woodrow – Criminal Trespassing With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention

