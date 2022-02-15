Motorcyclist reportedly wrecks bike while trying to evade deputies in Montgomery County

One of Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s newest deputies was tested on his first shift by himself when a suspect initiated a pursuit on a stolen motorcycle on Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to a statement from the Constable’s office, while patrolling the business and residential areas along Gene Campbell Blvd. in New Caney, Pct. 4 Deputy Bobby Joe Ragland reportedly spotted a motorcycle going over 90 MPH.

“Deputy Ragland attempted to stop the motorcycle by turning on his emergency lights. The male rider ignored the lights, and even looked back at the patrol vehicle before accelerating,” the statement reads.

Trinity Lynch

A pursuit ensued and continued west on Gene Campbell Blvd. towards FM 1314. The rider then headed north towards Conroe making a right turn onto Allendale Ln. Deputy Ragland managed to keep an eye on the bike as it sped through the neighborhood, making several turns.

The rider eventually wrecked the motorcycle in a mudhole along a pipeline road behind the subdivision and was quickly detained.

The suspect, 22-year-old Trinity Lynch (Conroe), was arrested for felony evading, as well as an outstanding warrant for theft. The motorcycle was showing to be stolen out of Conroe, so a felony Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charge was added. Narcotics were also discovered on the motorcycle.

Deputy Bobby Joe Ragland (right) is congratulated by Pct. 4 Constable Charles “Rowdy” Hayden after his swearing-in as a deputy constable.

Lynch was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, while the motorcycle is headed back to its owner.

Deputy Ragland had just finished the FTO (Field Training Officer) portion of his hiring process the day before and was on his first solo patrol. PCT 4’s FTO program consists of newly hired deputies working alongside seasoned officers and supervisors as they navigate the law enforcement happenings in East Montgomery County.

“It’s great to witness the FTO process at work,” stated Constable Hayden. “Preparation is key, and I couldn’t be prouder of how our guys train and serve the citizens of PCT 4.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

