Ivan Stacy Richardson was born July 17, 1934 in Houston, Texas to parents, Carl T. Richardson and Dollie Henley Richardson. He passed away February 10, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 87.

Ivan served our country as a Lance Corporal in the US Marines. He lived in Cleveland, Texas for the past 11 years, and was a former resident of Baytown, Texas. Ivan worked most of his life as a carpenter, and built many beautiful things. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Richardson.

Ivan is survived by his step children, Bobby and Nanette Woosley, Charles and Tina Williford, and Debbie Colwell; grandchildren: Matthew Williford, Jesse and Brittnay Williford, Brandon and Tiffany Williford, Heather White, Chelsea Jimenez , Haley Williford, Brandi Woosley, and Paige Woosley; great grandchildren, Casen and Avery Williford; sisters; Janice Richardson, Jeanette Williams, Patricia Richardson, and Barbara Relonda; cousins, Ronald “Catfish” Richardson and Gladys, Donald Richardson, Glenn Richardson, and Carl “Buddy” Richardson; second cousins, Crystal, Levi, and Garrett Richardson; third cousins, Layla and Jayda; dear friend, Wanda.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 2-6pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

