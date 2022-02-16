Jerry Jack Robertson was born February 18, 1950 in San Angelo, Texas to parents, Roy Eugene Robertson II and Patty Marie Johnson Robertson. He passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas at the age of 71.

Mr. Robertson was a machinist in the Oil Field Industry for many years, and will be missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vickie Robertson; brothers, Roy Robertson and Calvin Robertson.

He is survived by his children, Jerry Scott Robertson and Elizabeth, and Tammy Sequeira and Simon; step son, Mark Dunlap and Lena; sister, Judy Kay Parachinack and Gino; grandchildren: Tiffany Robertson, Brittany Robertson, Savannah and Weston Sequeira, Logan and Tanner Dunlap; great grandchildren, Adin and Liam Moser, Billy and Bryce Williams, and many more.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 1pm.

