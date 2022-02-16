Patricia Ann Dupree, age 82 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. She was born December 24, 1939, in Bastrop, Louisiana to parents Joe and Margaret Spence who preceded her in death along with her husband, Lavadies Dupree.

Survivors include her daughters, Renee Dupree and Becky Dupree; son, Robert Dupree; sister, Helen Harrison; grandchildren, Lindsey Chamblee, Sara Dupree, Bo Dupree, Joe Foxworth, Justin Dupree, Shawn Slayden, and Chevy Slayden; great-grandchildren, Shelbie Chamblee, Josie Foxworth, Rilynn Tomas, Aiden Slayden, and Gavin Slayden; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

