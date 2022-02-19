Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2022:

  • Follis, Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear and Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Colorado Ceferino, Cornelio – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Simmons, Brandon Lee – No Safety Belts
  • Gonzalez, Ronnie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mosirigwa, Reuben – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Wolfe, Tommy Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Spencer, Raymond Scott – Public Intoxication
