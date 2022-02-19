Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2022:

Follis, Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear and Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Colorado Ceferino, Cornelio – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Simmons, Brandon Lee – No Safety Belts

Gonzalez, Ronnie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mosirigwa, Reuben – Driving While Intoxicated

Wolfe, Tommy Wayne – Public Intoxication

Spencer, Raymond Scott – Public Intoxication

