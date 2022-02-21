Dayton murder suspect in custody after arrest in Beaumont

A man wanted in connection to the murder of two men in Dayton is in custody. He was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday in the Beaumont area.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect – Isaiah Daquinton Douglas was found by Beaumont police officers as he was hiding in a home in that city.

“When the house was surrounded by officers, Douglas made an effort to elude police but was taken into custody without further incident,” DeFoor said. “It was reported that Douglas was alone in the house at the time of his arrest.”

Douglas, Isaiah Daquinton Gleason, Destiny Daylynn Broussard, Daquincy Jermaine

Douglas is one of three persons charged in connection to the murders of two people whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle under a bridge on FM 1409 south of Dayton on Jan. 26. He is charged with capital murder.

Earlier this month, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office brought a charge of capital murder against DaQuincy Broussard, 37, and a charge of Tampering With Evidence against Destiny Gleason, 24.

Two victims were found deceased inside the burned-out vehicle – one in the trunk and one in the back seat of the passenger car. Both victims were so badly burned that subsequent autopsies were unable to positively identify the victims. Investigators are still awaiting results on DNA testing to confirm the victims’ identities.

The autopsy on one of the victims determined he had been shot prior to be set on fire in the vehicle.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the victims and are working with the family members of two missing men that were connected to the vehicle’s owner. Broussard is being heled without bond in the Liberty County Jail. Bond for Gleason is set at $250,000.

Bond information for Douglas is not available at this time. The attached mugshot is for an arrest in September 2021 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

