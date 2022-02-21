Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2022:

Clements, Clayton James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Displaying Expired Registration/License Plate

Aguilar, Cruz Alejandro – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Barrera, Jose Gilberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Monett, Wesley Darrel – Driving While Intoxicated

Scott, Shawn – Public Intoxication

