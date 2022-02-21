Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 19, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2022:

  • Clements, Clayton James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Displaying Expired Registration/License Plate
  • Aguilar, Cruz Alejandro – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Barrera, Jose Gilberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Monett, Wesley Darrel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Scott, Shawn – Public Intoxication
