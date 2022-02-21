Lone Star College launches Law Enforcement Academy

Lone Star College is offering students the opportunity to become Texas licensed police officers thanks to the LSC Law Enforcement Academy. The new program provides the skills and competencies that will equip the student for a career as a law enforcement officer.

“Lone Star College is proud to offer this very important program,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “These public servants help protect the lives and property in our community and we are honored to be able to help in those efforts.”

Cadets will receive classroom instruction and engage in hands-on training to learn the skills related to police work and prepare them for the state licensing examination. Day and night classes will be offered at the LSC-East Aldine Center and the program meets the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) requirements for Course #1000696.

“The students who successfully complete the course will be eligible to take the state licensing exam,” said Head. “Once they pass the exam, they will be eligible for employment as a peace officer in Texas.”

Students must be 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or GED. Students must also submit to a criminal background check, physical examination, psychological assessment and drug screening.

Information Sessions will take place at LSC-North Harris (Academic Building-126):

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3, 2022, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 10 -11 a.m.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6 -7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, 10 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

Visit LoneStar.edu/LEA to learn more about this exciting career opportunity.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

