Mary Robertnett Candelier Kubin Mabe went Home to our Savior in the early hours of February 15, 2022, in her home after a very long fought health battle. Mary was 63 years old.

Mary was a mother, grandmother, wife & friend to many. Mary was born on October 7, 1958, to Russell Robert Candelier and Lottie Begier Baker in Houston, TX, and resided in Liberty, TX. She had a great love for her family, dancing (where she met her loving husband, George). her dogs (Sasha & Nyla) & never treated anyone as a stranger. Her arms were always open to friends and family & it must be noted that she made the best chicken n’ dumplings this side of the Mississippi.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and dogs Duke & Bubba.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, George Mabe. Her Children: son Chris Kubin, daughter-in-law Kelley Kubin, grandson Colt Kubin, daughter Lauren Kubin & grandson Caleb Kubin. Stepson Danny Mabe & his wife Kasey Mabe, granddaughter Kassidy Mabe & stepdaughter Lindsay Mabe. Sister Jonnie VonKamp, brother James Russell Candelier, Sister in laws Amelia Foster & Tonia Sherrouse. Cousin Landis Kriegel who was more of a sister relationship than a cousin. Many loving nieces & nephews.

Special thanks to all the healthcare workers that took care of Mary through her battles & her friends and family that gave her the strength to fight as long as she did.

Mary’s life celebration services will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Encounter Church of Votaw located at 3160 FM 2798 Votaw, TX. 77376 with Reverend Jason Berry officiating.

Visitation: 11am

Service: 1pm

Burial will follow service at Felps Cemetery, 18121 Felps Cemetery Road, Thicket, TX 77374

A reception will follow burial at Encounter Church of Votaw.

