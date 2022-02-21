Robin Cook Summers, 62, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1959, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to the late Lee Cameron and Shirlie Readmond Cook. Robin attended Huron High School, graduating class of 1977. Thereafter, she attended college in California.

Robin relocated to the Dayton area in 2012, from Angleton, Texas. She worked for Walmart, in various capacities, starting as a stocker, moving into a sales associate position, before becoming a manager of the toy department.

Robin pursued many interests, some of which included arts and crafts, quilting, making jewelry and figurines, and collecting elephants. She was an avid NASCAR fan. Robin had a passion for reading, especially the JR Tolkien series, and fantasy series like Lord of the Rings, and the Game of Thrones. She was also a lover of all animals. Robin enjoyed being outdoors with her husband, riding on their four-wheeler. Robin was patient and full of life, she loved nature, going to the beach, listening to the waves, and walking hand and hand with her husband Bill. Robin was easygoing and hated confrontation and would do anything for anybody. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Robin was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law David Lincoln. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband William “Bill” Summers; her children Amanda Hoopengarner and husband Jason of Angleton, Valerie Schultz of Angleton, John Schults, Jr. and wife Ginni of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Virginia “Gina” Beckett and husband Jon of Alton, Illinois; her stepchildren Jim and Ernie Bowie, Toby King, Shantel Summers, and Joshua Summers; her many grandchildren; her sisters Fran Callahan and husband Ronnie of Palacios, Texas, Linda Lincoln of Corsicana, Texas, Merri Rennie and husband Steve of Belleville, Michigan, and Beth Blevins and husband Mike of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her numerous nieces, and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

There will be no formal services as it was Robin’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind and loving lady that she was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Robin’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

