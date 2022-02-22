Betty Jo Caldwell, age 82 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born February 6, 1940, in Houston, Texas to parents Clifton and Margaret Marks who preceded her in death along with her husband, Claud Wayne Caldwell; and daughter, Judy Kay Herron.

Betty owned JKC Enterprise from 1981 – 1998. She was a resident of Coldspring, Texas for 25 years.

Survivors include her children, Donald Van Herron and wife Mary, Ray Herron and wife Sheryl, Kenny Caldwell and wife Carla; grandchildren, Joseph Herron and wife Melissa, Rebecca Garrett and husband Doug, David Hill and wife Dawn, Jason Herron, Daniel Caldwell and wife Lindsey, Alex Caldwell, Brian Caldwell and wife Allie, Keena Bell and husband Jason, Jacob Logston and wife Yessie, Jason Logston and wife Catherine, Jaryl Logston and wife Monica; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

