Bryan Noe Velazquez gained his angel wings on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 3, 2022, in Houston to Miguel Velazquez and Cristal Olivares. Although only seven weeks old, Bryan was loved and adored by his family and so many others. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Bryan leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents; his grandparents Josefina Ramirez and Antonio Medrano; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Antonio Medrano and Jesse Medrano.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12pm until 2pm, on Wednesday, February 23, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

Bryan Noe Velazquez recivio sus alas el Miercoles Febrero 16, 2022 en Houston Texas. El nacio en Enero 3, 2022, in Houston Texas a Miguel Velazquez y Cristal Olivares. Aunque solo tenia siete Semanas de nacido , Bryan fue muy Amado por su familia y muchos mas. El sera extrañado por todos los que lo amaron.

Bryan deja atras mucho valor a la memoria de sus papas;sus abuelos Antonio y Josefina Medrano;a sus tios y tias y alos amigos.

Honorando ala familia Antonio y Jesse Medrano serviran en cargar el portador del feretro.

Amigos estan invitados a visitar los familiares de las 12 pm a 2 pm, El miercoles ,Febrero 23,2022 en Sterling Funeral Home 602 N.Main Street en Dayton. El servicio del funeral seguira alas 2pm en la casa funeral.El cementerio seguira en Linney Cemetery en Dayton.

Sus confolencias pueden ser compartidos en linea con la familia por su visita.

