Child predator sentenced to maximum prison sentence in Liberty County court

On Feb. 17, 2022, in the 253rd District Court, Judge Chap Cain, III, found Mac Anthony Corrales, 22, guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Corrales must also register as a sex offender for 10 years after his release from prison.

At the hearing the following evidence and testimony was presented:

A Liberty County mother discovered her 8-year-old son on Instagram. She looked into her son’s account and realized that an adult male, later identified as Corrales, was communicating with her son. Corrales sent the child pornographic images and sexually suggestive texts and had talked the child into sending pictures of himself in return. The child’s mother immediately preserved all the evidence and contacted police.

Investigator Sean Mitchell with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office headed up the investigation. Upon learning that Corrales had fled the Houston area and was in New Jersey, Investigator Mitchell coordinated with the U.S. Marshall’s service to effectuate his arrest and extradition back to Liberty County.

After Corrales’ return to Liberty County, Investigator Mitchell was contacted by Officer Sebastiano Gentile of the Seneca Falls Police Department in New York. Officer Gentile conveyed that the parents of an 11-year-old boy had reported and provided them with evidence of an adult male soliciting their child online and that Officer Gentile’s investigation revealed that it was the same Corrales facing charges in Liberty County.

Records from Corrales’ Instagram account were presented to the Court that showed his pattern of behavior. Corrales would send young boys pornographic images of adult women and befriend the children. He would also initiate conversations about his genitals and the children’s genitals and request photographs from them. Corrales would reference how he was “hard” and ask the child if the child was “hard.” The responses indicated that the child did not understand the reference or to what Corrales was referring.

The parents of the Liberty County and Seneca Falls children testified in Court. They broke down into tears as they described the fear and horror of discovering that a predator had targeted their children. They told the Court how their children believed Corrales was their friend and didn’t understand his motives.

Assistant District Attorney, Kevin G. Barnes, is pleased with the sentence handed down by Judge Cain.

“Today was a good day. A dangerous predator was caught and imprisoned before he was able to sexually assault a child. This happened because of vigilant and caring parents, great police work, and a court that sentenced the offender to the maximum allowed by law in order to protect our children,” Barnes said.

District Attorney Jennifer L. Bergman echoed those sentiments, adding, “People who abuse children don’t stop victimizing children on their own volition; we must put an abrupt halt to their victimization. Men like Corrales are proof that real evil exists in the world. They sneak around in the dark shadows of the Internet, preying on our children when we aren’t watching them. We must remain vigilant and do everything we can to protect our communities from predators like Corrales. Thankfully, Corrales will be in prison for the foreseeable future.

