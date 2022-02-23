Joseph Thomas Villemez Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the age of 78.

Born November 23, 1943, in Anahuac, TX to the late JT and Barbara Villemez, Joe graduated from Liberty High School in 1961. He played several sports and excelled in football. After high school, Joe attended Sam Houston State University and Sul Ross University for a short period of time. Joe went on to work for many years in the oil and gas industry as a sub engineer overseas.

Joe had many interests, some of which involved raising cattle. However, his main interest was attending every game and show in which his grandkids were involved. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Joe was a kind, loving, and patient man who loved being a dad and “Papa Joe” to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, JT and Barbara. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Connie Villemez Watson, and husband Joe Bob, his nieces, Keri Dixon and Lori Needham, his three children, Wade and wife Sherry, Darin and wife Carrie, Stacey and fiancé Wayne. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of loving relatives

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. For more information or to sign the online guest book please visit AllisonFuneralService.com.

