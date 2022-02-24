DNA tests confirm identities of two men killed in Dayton

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox says that DNA results have now confirmed the identities of two murder victims found badly burned in a vehicle under the FM 1409 bridge formerly known as Dead Man’s Curve south of Dayton.

The victims are Leonard Jones Jr., 29, of Dayton, and Gerardo Godinez, whose age and place of residency have not been released.

Authorities say the Jones and Godinez were murdered at a separate location and their bodies were placed in the vehicle, which was then set on fire. One of the victims was found in the back seat of the passenger car and the other was in the trunk. Their bodies were discovered in the burning vehicle after a passing motorist reported seeing a fire under the bridge.

During the initial autopsy on the two bodies, it was determined that one of the victims had been shot prior to being set on fire in the vehicle.

Three people have been charged in connection to the case – Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, 22, of Dayton, DaQuincy Broussard, 37, of Beaumont, and Destiny Gleason, 24, of Dayton. Both Douglas and Broussard are charged with Capital Murder and are being held without bond. Gleason is charged with Tampering With Evidence with a bond set at $250,000.

The murders are being investigated by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as the scene where they bodies were found lies outside the city limits of Dayton.

Broussard, Daquincy Jermaine Gleason, Destiny Daylynn Douglas, Isaiah Daquinton

See related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

