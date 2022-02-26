Linda Carol Sholars, 65, of Dayton, Texas, passed away February 23, 2022, in Baytown. Linda was born April 5, 1956, to parents Leo McCollough, Sr. and Andle Young McCollough in Los Angeles, California.

Linda grew up in Daisetta, Texas and has resided in Dayton since 1983. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and just being outdoors. Linda loved her children and grandchildren and was everybody’s caretaker.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Leo McCollough, Sr. and sister Andle L. McMillen. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Randy Sholars; mother, Andle “Edie” Ethia McCollough; children, T.J. Taylor and fiancé Melissa Holloway, Justine Sackman, Kevin Taylor, Randy Sholars, Jr., Michael Sholars, and Stacy Bradford and husband Michael; siblings, Carolyn Renfro and husband Ross, James McCollough, Lou Rollinson, Ella McCollough, Troy McCollough and wife Suzie, Essie Taylor, Leo McCollough, Jr. and Marilyn Dougharty; 15 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Services for Linda will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, Texas, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

