Lillie “Granny” Gore, 76, of Dayton, Texas, passed away February 23, 2022 in Tomball, Texas. Lillie was born September 6,1945 to parents Edward Johnny Stubblefield and Bernice Stubblefield in Cleveland, Texas.

Lillie lived in the Dayton-Cleveland area all her life. She loved cooking especially for her family. She liked to collect pigs and owl items. She had a passion were growing many plants especially ivy. Her family was the most important part of her life. Lillie seemed to many to have a rough exterior, but had a huge heart of gold.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jakie Stubblefield. She is survived by children, Johnny Gore and wife Lorine, Richard Gore and Mike Stubblefield and wife Christina; grandchildren, Shawn Gore, Morgan Gore and husband Timothy, Mason Webb, Annebelle Gore, Andrew Spangler and wife Tara, Justin Pigott and James Pigott, Courtney Davis and husband Kyle, Michael Stubblefield and Logan Stubblefield; ;great-grandchildren, Pressley, Hydie, Kody and Romeo, Brayleigh and Blakelin; brothers, Rusty Stubblefield, and George Stubblefield and wife Joyce; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Lillie will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 12:00 noon until service time of service Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Interment will follow at French Cemetery, Kenefick, Texas.

Services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

