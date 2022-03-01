Voters head to the polls for primary election day

Tuesday, March 1, is primary election day – the day when those who didn’t cast their ballots in early voting will head to the polls. Election day voting will continue through 7 p.m. tonight. Bluebonnet News will provide election returns later this evening at https://bluebonnetnews.com/ and on the Bluebonnet News Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bluebonnetnews
Voters must decide between two ballots – Republican and Democrat. One of the candidates on the Republican ballot for governor shares the name of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, so it’s important to understand who is running before heading to the polls. Primary elections often decide who will be elected as many local Republican races in Liberty County are unopposed by Democrat candidates. For other races, particularly statewide races, the ultimate victors will not be decided until the general election in November.
While ballots will vary based on where persons live, here’s a consolidated view of what is on the Republican and Democrat ballots:
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
U.S. Representative, District 36
- Brian Babin
Governor
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Paul Belew
- Greg Abbott
- Chad Prather
- Don Huffines
- Allen B. West
- Danny Harrison
- Rick Perry
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Mark V. Goloby
- Glenn Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Weston Martinez
- Victor Avila
- Rufus Lopez
- Jon Spiers
- Dawn Buckingham
- Don W. Minton
- Ben Armenta
- Tim Westley
Agriculture Commissioner
- James White
- Carey A. Counsil
- Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
- Tom Slocum Jr.
- Sarah Stogner
- Marvin “Sarge” Summers
- Dawayne Tipton
- Wayne Christian
Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann
Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle
Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
- David J. Schenck
- Evan Young
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 5
- Scott Walker
- Clint Morgan
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure III
Member, State Board of Education, District No. 7
- Julie Pickren
- Abolaji Tijani “Ayo” Ayobami
- Michael Barton
- Danny Surman
State Senator, District 3
- Robert Nichols
State Rep. District 18
- Stephen A. Missick
- Ronnie “Bubba” Tullos
- Janis Holt
- Ernest Bailes
9th Court of Appeals Justice, Place 2
- Stephanie Hall
- Jay Wright
District Judge, 75th Judicial District
- Mark Morefield
District Judge, 253 Judicial District
- Chap Cain
County Judge
- Jay Knight
- Lee Ann Penton-Walker
Judge, County Court at Law
- Tommy Chambers
- Michelle Mangum-Merendino
District Clerk
- Miranda Litton Hulvey
- Delia Sellers
County Clerk
- Lee Haidusek Chambers
County Treasurer
- Kim Harris
County Surveyor
- John C. “Johnny” Moorman
County Commissioner, Pct. 2
- Greg Arthur
County Commissioner, Pct. 4
- Leon Wilson
- Craig McNair
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
- Stephen Hebert
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
- Pamela Smith
- Jimmy Belt
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3
- Cody Parrish
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
- Larry Wilburn
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5
- Wade Brown
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6
- Ralph Fuller
County Chairman
- Emily K. Cook
Republican voters also will be asked to answer yes or no to the following propositions:
Proposition 1: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
DEMOCRAT BALLOT
U.S. Representative, District 36
- Jon Haire
Governor
- Beto O’Rourke
- Michael Cooper
- Rich Wakeland
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
- Joy Diaz
Lt. Governor
- S. “TBone” Raynor
- Lee Merritt
- Mike Fields
- Joe Jaworski
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
- Tim Mahoney
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Jinny Suh
- Michael Lange
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
Agriculture Commissioner
- Susan Hays
- Ed Ireson
Railroad Commissioner
- Luke Warford
Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
- Erin A. Nowell
Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
- Amanda Reichek
Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
- Julia Maldonado
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 5
- Dana Huffman
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 6
- Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District No. 7
- Dan Hochman
State Senator, District No. 3
- Steve Russell
Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District, Place No. 2
- Bob Mabry
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
- Ronnie Davis
County Chairman
- Michael A. Mark
Where do I vote?
The election day locations for both Republicans and Democrats are:
- Voting Pct. 1 – Romayor Baptist Church. 307 FM 2610 Cleveland
- Voting Pct. 2 votes at Pct. 3, Hardin City Hall. 142 County Road 2010, Liberty (Hardin)
- Voting Pcts. 6 and 18 votes at Pct. 19, Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty
- Voting Pcts. 8 and 25 votes at Pct. 9 – HI- Way Tabernacle, Cleveland (Tarkington)
- Voting Pct. 10 – Trinity Baptist Church, 408 W Clayton St., Dayton
- Voting Pct. 21 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Dayton (Kenefick)
- Voting Pct. 24 – Westlake VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Dayton (Westlake)
- Voting Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N, Raywood
- Voting Pct. 4 – Devers School, 201 S. Chisolm St., Devers
- Voting Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N Main St., Daisetta
- Voting Pcts. 20 and 26 votes at Pct. 7 at Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach St, Cleveland
- Voting Pct. 23 votes at Pct. 31 at Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove
- Voting Pct. 30 votes at Pct. 22 at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton