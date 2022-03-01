Voters head to the polls for primary election day

Tuesday, March 1, is primary election day – the day when those who didn’t cast their ballots in early voting will head to the polls. Election day voting will continue through 7 p.m. tonight. Bluebonnet News will provide election returns later this evening at https://bluebonnetnews.com/ and on the Bluebonnet News Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bluebonnetnews

Voters must decide between two ballots – Republican and Democrat. One of the candidates on the Republican ballot for governor shares the name of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, so it’s important to understand who is running before heading to the polls. Primary elections often decide who will be elected as many local Republican races in Liberty County are unopposed by Democrat candidates. For other races, particularly statewide races, the ultimate victors will not be decided until the general election in November.

While ballots will vary based on where persons live, here’s a consolidated view of what is on the Republican and Democrat ballots:

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

U.S. Representative, District 36

Brian Babin

Governor

Kandy Kaye Horn

Paul Belew

Greg Abbott

Chad Prather

Don Huffines

Allen B. West

Danny Harrison

Rick Perry

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Weston Martinez

Victor Avila

Rufus Lopez

Jon Spiers

Dawn Buckingham

Don W. Minton

Ben Armenta

Tim Westley

Agriculture Commissioner

James White

Carey A. Counsil

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Tom Slocum Jr.

Sarah Stogner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Dawayne Tipton

Wayne Christian

Supreme Court Justice, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Supreme Court Justice, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Supreme Court Justice, Place 9

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III

Member, State Board of Education, District No. 7

Julie Pickren

Abolaji Tijani “Ayo” Ayobami

Michael Barton

Danny Surman

State Senator, District 3

Robert Nichols

State Rep. District 18

Stephen A. Missick

Ronnie “Bubba” Tullos

Janis Holt

Ernest Bailes

9th Court of Appeals Justice, Place 2

Stephanie Hall

Jay Wright

District Judge, 75th Judicial District

Mark Morefield

District Judge, 253 Judicial District

Chap Cain

County Judge

Jay Knight

Lee Ann Penton-Walker

Judge, County Court at Law

Tommy Chambers

Michelle Mangum-Merendino

District Clerk

Miranda Litton Hulvey

Delia Sellers

County Clerk

Lee Haidusek Chambers

County Treasurer

Kim Harris

County Surveyor

John C. “Johnny” Moorman

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Greg Arthur

County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Leon Wilson

Craig McNair

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Stephen Hebert

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Pamela Smith

Jimmy Belt

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

Cody Parrish

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

Larry Wilburn

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5

Wade Brown

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6

Ralph Fuller

County Chairman

Emily K. Cook

Republican voters also will be asked to answer yes or no to the following propositions:

Proposition 1: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

DEMOCRAT BALLOT

U.S. Representative, District 36

Jon Haire

Governor

Beto O’Rourke

Michael Cooper

Rich Wakeland

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Joy Diaz

Lt. Governor

S. “TBone” Raynor

Lee Merritt

Mike Fields

Joe Jaworski

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jinny Suh

Michael Lange

Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

Agriculture Commissioner

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Supreme Court Justice, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Supreme Court Justice, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Supreme Court Justice, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Court of Criminal Appeals Justice, Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District No. 7

Dan Hochman

State Senator, District No. 3

Steve Russell

Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District, Place No. 2

Bob Mabry

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Ronnie Davis

County Chairman

Michael A. Mark

Where do I vote?

The election day locations for both Republicans and Democrats are:

Voting Pct. 1 – Romayor Baptist Church. 307 FM 2610 Cleveland

Voting Pct. 2 votes at Pct. 3, Hardin City Hall. 142 County Road 2010, Liberty (Hardin)

Voting Pcts. 6 and 18 votes at Pct. 19, Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Voting Pcts. 8 and 25 votes at Pct. 9 – HI- Way Tabernacle, Cleveland (Tarkington)

Voting Pct. 10 – Trinity Baptist Church, 408 W Clayton St., Dayton

Voting Pct. 21 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Dayton (Kenefick)

Voting Pct. 24 – Westlake VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Dayton (Westlake)

Voting Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N, Raywood

Voting Pct. 4 – Devers School, 201 S. Chisolm St., Devers

Voting Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N Main St., Daisetta

Voting Pcts. 20 and 26 votes at Pct. 7 at Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach St, Cleveland

Voting Pct. 23 votes at Pct. 31 at Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove

Voting Pct. 30 votes at Pct. 22 at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

