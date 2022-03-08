NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT For PROPOSED HCSET: DAYTON CLINIC

Health Resources and Services Administration

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 CFR Parts 1500 through 1508) and the HHS General Administration Manual Part 30 Environmental Protection (February 25, 2000), HRSA has determined that the PROPOSED HCSET: DAYTON CLINIC proposed by Health Center of Southeast Texas will have no significant adverse impact on the quality of the human environment. As a result of this FONSI, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides discretionary grant and cooperative agreement awards to support health centers expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations nationwide.

Health Center of Southeast Texas in Dayton, TX has applied for HRSA grant funding. The applicant proposes to use grant funds to construct a new health clinic on an existing vacant lot located at 2206 N Cleveland Street in Dayton, TX. The applicant has submitted an Environmental Assessment (EA) that documents impacts of the proposed action. This EA is incorporated by reference into this FONSI.

Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Assessment for this project, which is on file at the following address for public examination upon request between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Location

307 N. William Barnett Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

Attn: Steven Racciato

Phone: (281) 592-2224

Email: sracciato@hcset.com

No further environmental review of this project is proposed prior to final approval from HRSA.

Public Comments

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on these projects may submit written comments to the HEALTH CENTER OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS, Attn: Steven Racciato, CEO at the above referenced address.

HRSA will consider all comments received within 15 days of this “Notice” prior to final approval from HRSA.

