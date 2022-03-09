Legal Notice

On March 24, 2022, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider authorizing staff to acquire strategic tracts from willing sellers totaling 50 acres at Davis Hill State Park in Liberty County. The meeting is at 9:00 a.m. at 4200 Smith School Rd in Austin. Public comment may be submitted to Trey Vick, 4200 Smith School Rd, Austin, Texas 78744, by email to trey.vick@tpwd.texas.gov, or via the department’s website at tpwd.texas.gov. Visit the TPWD website at tpwd.texas.gov for the latest information regarding the Commission meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

