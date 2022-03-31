Dayton Dazzlers bring home awards from Nationals

The Dayton High School Dazzlers took on the challenge this year to compete at Nationals in Galveston at the Moody Gardens Convention Center. In preparation for Nationals, Dazzlers competed at two local competitions and brought home numerous awards which included Grand Champion and Top Scoring Team.

The Dazzlers did not stop there. They worked for another month after local competitions with the goal to improve their routines and scores for Nationals. All of their hard work this season was definitely worth it, as each routine improved and scores increased. Other teams, directors, and staff at the competition gave numerous compliments to our Dazzlers for their routines, sportsmanship, and team morale.

The Dazzlers brought home the following awards from Nationals:

1st Place Officer Novelty

1st Place Officer Jazz

2nd Place Officer Contemporary

2nd Place Team Pom

2nd Place Team HipHop

3rd Place Team Jazz

1st Runner Up Small Ensemble (socials)

1st Division Medium Ensemble (seniors)

Director Brittany Daniel said, “I am so proud of this team & how hard they worked this year to reach their goals. The 2021-2022 Dazzlers have set the standard and bar high for future teams. The sky is the limit for this program and I can’t wait to see their continued success in the future.”

The Dazzlers are now gearing up for their Annual Spring Spring Show on April 29-30. Times will be announced and the Spring Show will be at The Performing Arts Center at Dayton High School.

