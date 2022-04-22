Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 20, 2022:

Davenport, Jessica – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Theft of Property (two counts)

Laudermill, Clinton James – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Christian, Eugene Jr. – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance, Continuous Violence Against the Family, Hold for San Jacinto County-Indecency With a Child (two counts)

Lennon, Tyler Duffy – Order Setting Aside Bond-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Nueces County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Nueces County-Theft of Property

Thothion, Kharia Dejuena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Knight, Christopher Shawn – Burglary of a Building

Dalton, Emma Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ticas-Portillo, Carlos Adonay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Williams, Aaron – Assault of a Public Servant

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication

