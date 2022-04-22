NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Hardin Independent School District hereby publishes notice of its Request for Proposals to purchase the surface estate of approximately 6.84 acres of unimproved land located at 1260 County Road 2016, 000222 M A Hardin, Tract 224, Hardin, Liberty County, TX 77619 (former Ag. Barn).

A copy of the Request for Proposals may be obtained from Scott Mackey, Superintendent of Schools at 12195 Hwy. 146 N, Liberty, Texas 77575. Email: smackey@hardinisd.net.

Sealed proposals to purchase the land must be submitted to the Hardin ISD, Office of the Superintendent, located at 12195 Hwy. 146 N, Liberty, Texas 77575, no later than 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 and will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The minimum bid price is $184,000.00. Cashier’s checks for independent consideration and earnest money must be submitted with all proposals.

