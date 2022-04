Application has been made with the TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION for a Wine and Malt Beverage Retail Dealer’s Off-Premise Permit by DEVERS BAY LLC dba GASHOPPER, to be located at 107 HIGHWAY 90 W DEVERS (LIBERTY COUNTY), TX 77538. The Principal of said Company is PYAR ALI, Managing Member.

