After a long battle with cancer, Vivian Lynn Jones, passed away on April 21,2022 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 48.

Vivian was born March 2,1974 in Galveston, Texas, to father Harold Anglin and mother Mary Anglin. She had a large loving family of 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She resided in Liberty, Texas, where she met the love of her life Barry Jones. They got married September 30, 2018. She also worked at Quality Care Plus for 15-plus years in Liberty.

Vivian was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She was a brave, strong, hardworking woman who was never afraid to speak her mind. Her laugh and smile always filled the room with joy and happiness no matter where she went. She loved doing her crafts, although she didn’t always finish the project she was working on before starting a new one. she enjoyed being outside, planting her plants, and just enjoying the summer breeze . She loved being surrounded by family and friends.

Vivian was preceded in death by: her father, Harold Anglin, her oldest brother, Hollis Anglin, and her nephew Michael Wilkerson.

Vivian is survived by: her mother, Mary Anglin; her husband, Barry Jones; her daughters, Kala Anglin, Maissey Selmser, and Savannah Jones; her sons, Barry Jones Jr and Kaleb Jones; her grandchildren, Addison Jones, Joshua Jones, Lily Sanchez, Leonardo Sanchez, Alexander Jones, and Bradley Spence; her god son, Keegan Barron, her brothers and sisters; Ronald Anglin Sr, Larry Anglin , John Anglin, Pat Anglin, Mickey Kirk , and Buffy Cline; and many more family members and friends.

