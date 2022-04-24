Williams crowned Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show

The crown and sash of Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show was passed to the new queen, Grace Williams, on Saturday, April 23, during rodeo events at Stancil Exposition Center. Williams, the daughter of Christian and Justin Vanlangendonck, and Chris and Lisa Williams, will represent Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo as queen for a year.

For winning the title, Williams earned a $2,500 scholarship, trophy saddle and saddle pad, crown with a custom leather crown box, leather trophy sash, engraved Case knife and sheave, custom belt buckle, Montana Silver Smith necklace from Randy’s Boot and Saddle Shop, Charlie One horse hat and blouse from Pueblo’s Barn, Hair on Hide purse from Easy Street Florist, a tumbler from LoneStar Cleaners and Boutique, a magnetic sash pen from Marlee Brooks and a monogrammed serape throw and other gifts.

Williams was crowned by the 2021 Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show Marlee Brooks.

Rodeo queen candidates await their time to enter the Stancil Exposition Center arena in Cleveland on Saturday, April 23, The crowning of a new rodeo queen was part of the rodeo events.

Awards were presented to the other rodeo queen contestants, including the following:

People’s Choice Award (a social media campaign) – Sarah Bush

Cowgirl Strong (for extraordinary character) – Hana Lindsey

Tough Enough to Wear Pink (to the contestant who stepped out of their comfort zone) – Annabelle Lindsey

Photogenic – Autumn Clay

Congeniality – Reva Mosley

Speech – Grace Williams

Horsemanship – Suzanne Lowe

Written Test – Sarah Bush

Top Sales – Autumn Clay

Appearance – Grace Williams

Interview – Suzanne Lowe

All contestants were awarded scholarships. These girls have been out promoting Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo through the sale of butter braids, raffle tickets and sponsorships. Collectively, these ladies raised $24,000 for scholarship funds.

Each contestant will receive a T-shirt donated by Creations by Gray’s (Miss Natalie Gray), feed buckets from Last Chance Feed, gift certificates from LoneStar Cleaners and other assorted items including earrings, lead ropes, journals, hoof picks, fly spray and horse brushes.

The contributions of the late Diane Reaves were remembered during the rodeo events. Reaves, the wife of former Liberty County Pct. 6 Commissioner James “Boo” Reaves, was the queens contest coordinator for many years.

“Due to her hard work and dedication, we truly believe that is why this contest is still going on strong today and blessing each and every young lady that participates,” said Chelene Barrett, the current queens contest coordinator. “Tonight we would like to present to the Reeves family a plaque in her memory.”

Ronda Poling accepted on behalf of the Reaves family. Barbra Rollins and Judy McAdams also were thanked for helping Diane for 14 years.

Rodeo queen candidates await the announcement of awards during the Cleveland Rodeo on Saturday, April 23, at Stancil Exposition Center.

The late Diane Reaves was remembered during the Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show events on Saturday, April 23, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. Reaves, the wife of former Liberty County Pct. 3 Commissioner James “Boo” Reaves, was the queens contest coordinator for many years. Presenting the plaque was her granddaughter Haleigh Crowson (right) and accepting it was Ronda Poling (left).

