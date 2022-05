The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2022:

Trahan, Jason Eric – Theft of Property

Boone, Aimee – Driving While Intoxicated

Corona, Natalie – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Alford, Robert Daniel – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Moore, John Robert – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Winn, David Eugene Jr. – Criminal Trespass and Public Peace offense

