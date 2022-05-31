Cleveland ISD names new deputy superintendent

Dr. Melissa Skinner is the new Cleveland ISD Deputy Superintendent serving under Superintendent Stephen McCanless.

Skinner is a distinguished educator; she is entering her 27th year in education. She started her education career teaching kindergarten and first grade, and working as a Reading Recovery teacher.

Her experience in education includes Assistant Principal, (turnaround) Principal, Specialist, Instructional Coach, Coordinator of Elementary, Director of School Improvement, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Director of High School, Director of Literacy, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Executive Director of Strategic Coaching and Literacy, Chief Academic Officer, and Regional Manager of School Improvement with TEA.

Skinner obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University, her Master’s degree she received from Southeastern LA. University, and her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Teaching, she earned from Northcentral University.

She believes that elevating the cognitive lift while increasing levels of self-efficacy, grit and possessing a growth mindset will leverage future success in our global society.

Skinner and her husband Michael have been married for almost 28 years. They have two children: Brinkley, who went to be with the Lord three years ago and Carter who is 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

