The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 28, 2022:

Burris, Bryan Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Jerrels, James Lee – Motion to Revoke-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Vazquez, Araceli – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Wilson, Billie Gail – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Boatner, Fornice Cary III – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information

