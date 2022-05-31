Pct. 5 constable’s office one step closer to moving into new offices

At a brief meeting of the Liberty County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire and County Judge Jay Knight approved utility connections for the new office building for the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office. With two commissioners absent from the special-called commissioners court meeting, County Judge Jay Knight had the rare opportunity to actually vote on items.

The 1,400 square foot manufactured building, purchased from Standard Building in Cleveland, is a huge improvement for Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter and his staff, who have been sharing two cramped 10 by 12-foot offices.

“It’s not a new building but it’s new to us,” Hunter said.

The building has four offices, a kitchen area for staff and a reception area for visitors. Using some of his old office furniture, plus some donated by Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness, Hunter said the office has most of what his staff will need.

“I am hoping to get the county to add a handicapped ramp and covered entryway, but that will have to come in the future,” Hunter said.

The new constable’s office is located on the north side of the Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace office on SH 321 in Tarkington. Hunter said local residents should see new signs for the constable’s office going up this week.

“Once we get everything set up, we will have a grand opening for the public,” he said.

Commissioners also addressed the reopening of the Liberty County Clerk’s Office, which was abruptly closed last Wednesday after two employees were terminated.

Commissioners approved a budget amendment that will provide a small gas allowance to two employees from the County Clerk’s office in the Liberty County Courthouse for manning the Cleveland office while new employees are hired and trained.

County Clerk Lee Chambers told Bluebonnet News on Tuesday, May 31, that she hopes to have the Cleveland office reopened by Wednesday or Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

