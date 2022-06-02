Ellen Ruth Eubanks, 83, of Dayton, Texas, passed away, on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 29, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Albert Bernice and Maude Inez Helms Randall. Ellen was a former member of the Old River Assembly Of God.

During the great depression, when Ellen was a child, she lived on a farm where she worked alongside her family. She worked in the cotton fields, picking cotton and in a garment factory where she learned to sew. Ellen’s hard work, diligence and perseverance throughout her life was something she took pride in as she passed that down to her children and grandchildren. She liked seeing them be successful in everything they accomplished.

Ellen drove a school bus for Goose Creek ISD for a few years and she and her late husband, Virgil were the owners of a tanker trucking company. They leased their trucks to both Chemical Leaman and Quality Carriers, which would take them from coast to coast. Ellen pursued many interests, some of which were going to the casino, playing slots, traveling on the truck, sewing curtains and pillowcases, and going shopping. She was a very dedicated mother and grandmother and was family oriented. Ellen loved her family immensely, as they were her pride and joy. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her greatest pleasure in life. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Brooks Eubanks, Sr.; her parents; her stepfather Archie Ables; her children Alfred Eubanks, Randy Eubanks, and Sandra Sebren; and her brother John David Randall. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her son Virgil Eubanks and wife Suzzan of Dayton; her six grandchildren; her thirteen great-grandchildren; her one great-great-grandchild; her brothers Robert Randall and wife Barbara of Conroe, William Randall of Kilbourne, Louisiana, and Benny Ables and wife Joyce of Kilbourne; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Ellen’s family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff of St. James House in Baytown for the loving care they provided to her.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Walker, Barry Graves, Charlie Whitehead, Pete Sellers, Ed Rios and Tommy Eubanks, Jr.

To send flowers to Ellen’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

