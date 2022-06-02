Josiah Wayne Belowsky, of Liberty, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

He was born on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas to Alma Jacqueline Midence and Raymond Belowsky. Josiah was preceded in death by his great grandmother Janice Matthews and grandfather David Plank.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Alma Jacqueline Midence and Raymond Belowsky; brothers, Samuel Yearout, Ajay Belowsky, Tobias Midence and Malachi Belowsky; sisters, Gabrielle Midence and Ryder Belowsky; grandmothers, Norma Plank, Angali Tarneja and Mary Horn; grandfathers, William Horn and John Belowsky Sr; aunt Jessica Shelton and husband Kyle; uncles Daniel Horn, David Horn, Aaron Horn and wife Megan, John Belowsky and wife Kayla; cousins, Lyla James Belowsky and Issac Shelton; along with numerous other loving family members.

Visitation for Josiah will be held at The Sanctuary on Sunday June 5, 2022 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 3:00. Interment will follow at Moss Hill Cemetery. Brother Douglas Hollie and Brother Kevin Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover expenses would be greatly appreciated.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josiah Wayne Belowsky

