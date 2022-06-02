Patricia Diane Whiddon, better known as Patti, passed away in her home at the age of 67 years old on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1954 to Charles (Bud) and Barbara Theiss Shipp in Conroe, Texas. She attended school in Conroe.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James Jason Lindemood; her brothers Charlie Shipp and Eddie Shipp.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Aubrey “Bunky” Whiddon; step-daughter, Priscilla Whiddon Foster and husband, Tim; Sisters, Deniece Turner and husband, Steve, and Linda Shipp; Brother, David Shipp; Grandson, James Dalton Lindemood; step-grandsons, Alex Foster and Trent Foster and wife, Taylar; step-granddaughter, Abbi Foster Gawryszewski and husband, Connor; Five step great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Oak Shade Cemetery 1807 County Rd 2212 Cleveland, TX.

Services are being handled by Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland.

