Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark is pleased to announce that Jon Haire, the Democratic nominee for the United States House of Representatives, 36th Congressional District, will be in Cleveland, Texas at Samuel Wiley Park, 900 Samuel Wiley Street, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. for a Meet and Greet.

He will talk about his campaign and take questions. All are welcome.

