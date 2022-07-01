Rosa Castillo Rodriguez, age 93, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born August 23, 1928, in Bastrop, Texas. Met the love of her life, Macario Rodriguez. They married November 14, 1953, in Loriane, Texas.

She loved God and was strong in her Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and active member of the Women’s Altar Society. She served as President as well.

She enjoyed hosting family gatherings including BBQs, birthday parties, holiday events, etc. She loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, dance recitals and attending graduations and birthday parties.

She was an active member of the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band Boosters. She loved watching the Royal Braves Band half-time performances.

Rosa worked for Cleveland ISD Food Services for 18 years.

She was a talented seamstress. She also loved all kinds of crafts particularly crochet. She took great joy in making and giving them away. If you went to visit her you were sure to walk away with a handmade treasure.

She loved watching all sports, but her passion was watching and attending the Houston Astros ballgames. Her favorite player was Jose Altuve whom she jokingly would call “Shorty”.

She was sassy and witty. A great conversationalist who never met a stranger. She had a great sense of humor with an unforgettable laugh.

She enjoyed playing dominoes with her sisters, hosting home décor and jewelry parties and visiting friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Macario Rodriguez, Sr.; parents, Federico and Maria Castillo; brothers, Roman Castillo, Benito Castillo, Madeleno Castillo, and Ramon Castillo; sister, Mary Castillo Gomez; and grandson, Joseph Cory Bennett.

Survivors include her children, Willie Castillo and wife Paula, Eva Witcher and husband Mike, Gracie Rodriguez McNabb, Macario Rodriguez, Jr., Melinda Bennett and husband Richard, Daniel Rodriguez and wife Cinda; sisters, Lydia Serna and Delores Castro; grandchildren, Janice Mitchell and husband Marcus, James Castillo, Macario Rodriguez, III., Keith Rodriguez, Josie Sandlin and husband Casey, Nikki Alvarez and husband Jacob, Sara Smith and husband Paul, Kerwin Rodriguez and wife Marisol, Joseph Cory Bennett, Caleb Witcher and wife Sara, Alex Rodriguez, and Daniella Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Taylor Byrd and husband Zane, Jameson Castillo, Audrey Smith, Paisley Cosby, Case Sandlin, Kate Sandlin, Jacob Smith, Cassidy Witcher, Jasmin Castro, Maddox Rodriguez, Mila Rodriguez, Gianna Castillo, Kaylin Castillo, Katherine Mitchell, and Travis Mitchell; and great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Wyatt Byrd; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas with a rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 702 E Houston St, Cleveland, TX 77327. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas. Pallbearers will be James Castillo, Macario Rodriguez, III., Keith Rodriguez, Kerwin Rodriguez, Caleb Witcher, and Alex Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jameson Castillo, Travis Mitchell, and Reginald Ligons.

