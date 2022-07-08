Geneva Marie Detiege Briggs, 68, of Dayton passed away July 6, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. Geneva was born February 26, 1954, in Dayton Texas to Paul Sidney Detiege and Magnolia Vargos Detiege.

Geneva was a lifelong resident of Dayton and was loved by all that knew her. She was a member of the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Geneva loved her family and always enjoyed being with them. She most of all enjoyed going to garage sales and never met a stranger.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, her son Derrick Briggs, and her brothers and sisters, Ernest, Roy, Clifton, Sidney, Edna Mae, Beatrice and John. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Cedric Briggs and Randi Eubanks; her daughter, Felicea Briggs; her grandchildren, Karisa Briggs, Skylar Briggs, Damien Briggs and wife Jasmine, Justin Artis, Kiara Johnson and John Jovel, Reagan Briggs, Kinndi Briggs, Valentino Briggs, Alexia Briggs and Jayden Eubanks; great-grandchildren, Derrick, Damien Jr., Bailey, Leticia, Ivy, Parker, Kaysn, and Maricela; her brothers, Joseph Detiege; her sisters, Marybelle Jones and Juanita Williams; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

