Jesse Jesus Zapata Martinez, 63, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on Thursday, July 24, 1958, in Acuña, Coqhuila, Mexico to Bernave Martinez and Mercedes (Zapata) Martinez, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Jesse was also preceded in death by his grandchildren, Emmannuel Martinez Vega and Mario Rene Andrades Martinez, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 46 years Laura Martinez; children, Jesus Martinez, Jr. and wife Jessica, Ruben Martinez and wife Margot, Laura Andrades and husband Mario Rene, Raul Martinez and wife Vanessa; sister, Maria Elena Rodriguez and husband Raul; grandchildren, Calixto, Emily, Yesenia, Coraima, Esmeralda, Jesse, April, Ruben, Luke, Xavier, Joel, Braulio, Mya, Giselle; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

