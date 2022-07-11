Gary Kent Underwood Sr., 81 of Hull, TX passed away on July 7, 2022 following a brief illness. Gary was born in Steubenville, Ohio on June 14, 1941 to Harry and Lucille Underwood and was a graduate of Greensburg, Kentucky High School. He served nearly a decade in the United States Army reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. Underwood was recognized with a Bronze Star for his service during Vietnam.

Following his time in the Army, he (along with his family), later relocated to Southeast Texas, where he lived the remainder of his life. When Gary wasn’t traveling the country working as a long-distance truck driver, he was spending time with family or tending to his beloved Liberty County farm.

Gary is survived by his son Gary Underwood, Jr., daughter, Amy Underwood Grier, son-in-law Tyson Grier, and grandkids Sydney Underwood and Jake Underwood and a host of other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Warren Underwood.

A visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Allison Funeral Home in Liberty. Graveside services will follow on Tuesday morning at 10:00 am at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Kent Underwood Sr, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

