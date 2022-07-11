William Lee Wegner, 67, of Dayton passed away on July 7, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born October 26, 1954, in Dumas, Texas to parents, Bob Wegner and Evelyn Carter Wegner.

Bill spent his younger years in Dumas and attended schools there. He later moved to the Dayton area where he has been a long-time resident. He had worked for Enterprise Products for over 45 years as an Operations Manager. Bill loved his family, friends and his dog Oscar. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Vickie Wegner of Dayton; his sons, Joey Douglas and spouse Cindy, Alan Douglas and spouse Letty Battistoni, Jeremy Wegner and spouse Stephanie Wall, and Will Wegner; his grandchildren, Austin, Jennifer, Shianne, Trevor, Trentin, Landon and Victoria; his sister, Edith Wegner; numerous other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. Wegner will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning until service time. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

