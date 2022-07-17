Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 14, 2022:
- Kato, Montrell Antonio – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Mathis, Billy James – Driving While License Invalid
- Chapman, Salonika Dominique – Public Intoxication
- Bigger, Kyle Logan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Prather, Lauren Gayle – Murder and False Drug Test
- Stevens, Gloria Diana – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Beck, Terry Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana