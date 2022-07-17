Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 14, 2022:

  • Kato, Montrell Antonio – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Mathis, Billy James – Driving While License Invalid
  • Chapman, Salonika Dominique – Public Intoxication
  • Bigger, Kyle Logan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Prather, Lauren Gayle – Murder and False Drug Test
  • Stevens, Gloria Diana – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Beck, Terry Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
Beck, Terry Eugene
Bigger, Kyle Logan
Chapman, Salonika Dominique
Kato, Montrell Antonio
Prather, Lauren Gayle
Stevens, Gloria Diana
Wright, John Daniel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.