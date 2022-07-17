Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 14, 2022:

Kato, Montrell Antonio – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Mathis, Billy James – Driving While License Invalid

Chapman, Salonika Dominique – Public Intoxication

Bigger, Kyle Logan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Prather, Lauren Gayle – Murder and False Drug Test

Stevens, Gloria Diana – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Beck, Terry Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wright, John Daniel – Possession of Marijuana

