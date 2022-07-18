Anonymous tip reportedly leads to felony arrest, methamphetamine and stolen stripped cars

Deputies with the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, acting on tips through the Constable’s Office website, opened up an investigation that led to a felony arrest on Friday, July 15, in the New Caney area. The arrest reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and stolen items.

The person arrested is Amy McCutchen, 45, of New Caney. She has been charged with second degree felony of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Amy McCutchen

“After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, Texas. On July 15, just before 10 a.m., Pct. 4 deputies served the warrant,” according to a statement from the Constable’s Office.

During the warrant service, almost 100 grams of methamphetamine reportedly were recovered along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

“See something, say something wins again. We have had great success with our website and this is just another instance where the neighborhood is tired of the crime and needed help cleaning it up. We are always happy to assist,” said Constable Rowdy Hayden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

