Laura Leona Pate entered her heavenly home on July 8, 2022. Laura was Born April 12, 1963, at Ben Taub hospital in Houston, Texas, to Donald Schauer and Delia Ott. She gained her wings at Clear Lake Methodist in Webster, Texas.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, grandfather George Schauer, grandmother Louise Schauer and loving Aunt Mary and Uncle Gene.

Laura is survived by her sister Melissa Russell, husband Chris Russell and son Em. She is also survived by her loving children, son Gene Schauer and wife Deysi Schauer, son William Soper and wife Brittany Soper, son Joshua pate and wife Amber Pate, daughter Shay Pate Sanchez and husband Will Sanchez.

Laura was known as Mimi to her grandchildren Khayman, Rowan, Rodrigo, Brooklynn, Caleb, Zoe, Makenzie, Lexi, Adrianna, Jax and expected baby Riley. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Please join us for A Celebration of Life Memorial on July 23, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peace Tabernacle Assembly of God in Cleveland, Tx. 12990 FM 2025, Cleveland, Texas, 77328. A Go Fund Me has been set up if you’d like to donate to her loved ones to help with memorial costs in this time of need.

